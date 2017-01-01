Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 28, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a not-to-exceed $434,389,104 for undefinitized modification P00001 to a previously awarded, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1068).



This modification provides for the procurement of AIM-9X Lot 18 production requirements to include 766 AIM-9X Block II all up round tactical missiles for the Navy (138); Air Force (197); and the governments of Israel (11); Norway (20); Qatar (40); South Korea (60); and the United Arab Emirates (300), as well as 160 AIM-9X Block II+ all up round missiles for the Navy (12); Air Force (75); and the governments of Australia (49); Israel (7); and the Netherlands (17).



In addition, this award provides for the procurement of 170 Block II Captive Air Training Missiles for the Navy (40), Air Force (64), and the governments of Israel (6), Qatar (20), and the United Arab Emirates (40); 12 Special Air Training Missiles for the Navy (4) and the government of Australia (8); 309 all up round containers for the Navy (53), Air Force (94), and the governments of Australia (21), the United Arab Emirates (91), South Korea (17), Norway (5), Israel (7), the Netherlands (5), and Qatar (16); eight Spare Advanced Optical Target Detectors for the governments of Australia (4), the United Arab Emirates (2), and Qatar (2); 50 Spare Guidance Units (Live Battery) for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (26), South Korea (4) and Qatar (20); 35 Spare Captive Air Training Missile Guidance Units for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (15) and Qatar (20); 50 Guidance Unit Containers for the governments of the United Arab Emirates (26), South Korea (4), and Qatar (20); six Spare Advanced Optical Target Detector Containers for the governments of Australia (4) and the United Arab Emirates (2); and one Spare Block II Propulsion Steering Section for the government of Australia (1).



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (31 percent); Andover, Massachusetts (10 percent); Keyser, West Virginia (9 percent); Santa Clarita, California (8 percent); Hillsboro, Oregon (5 percent); Ottawa, Ontario, Canada (5 percent); Goleta, California (4 percent); Cheshire, Connecticut (4 percent); Heilbronn, Germany (3 percent); Simsbury, Connecticut (2 percent); Jose, California (2 percent); Valencia, California (2 percent), Anaheim, California (2 percent); Cajon, California (2 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (1 percent); Anniston, Alabama (1 percent); San Diego, California (1 percent); Chatsworth, California (1 percent); Amesbury, Massachusetts (1 percent); Claremont, California (1 percent); Sumner, Washington (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (4 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2021.



Fiscal 2017 and 2018 missile procurement (Air Force); fiscal 2017 and 2018 weapons procurement (Navy); fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $321,622,863 will be obligated at time of award, $8,527,158 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($121,460,276, 28 percent); Navy ($68,351,757, 16 percent); the governments of the United Arab Emirates ($140,486,747, 32 percent); Australia ($26,632,099, 6 percent); Qatar ($26,187,923, 6 percent); South Korea ($25,791,386, 6 percent); Israel ($9,197,285, 2 percent); Norway ($8,295,593, 2 percent); and the Netherlands ($7,986,038, 2 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



