Fire at German Factory to Affect Production of Airbus Models (excerpt)

(Source: dpa; posted Dec 28, 2018)

AUGSBURG, Germany --- A fire at a facility of an Airbus subsidiary in southern Germany will lead to production problems for the European aerospace company, which has already been dogged by delays at its engine suppliers.The fire, which broke out at the facility in the southern German city of Augsburg overnight, has caused at least 10 million euros (11.4 million dollars) in damage, Premium Aerotec said on Friday.The cause of the fire is still unknown.The factory primarily delivers fuselages for civil and military aircraft to Airbus.The fire will certainly have an effect on production, Aerotec spokeswoman Barbara Sagel said, adding that essentially all Airbus models are affected. (end of excerpt)-ends-