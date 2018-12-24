IAI Inaugurates New Line for F-35 Wing Skins: Production line at IAI is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Dec 24, 2018)

Under a new contract, IAI will manufacture F-35 wing skins by a process called Automatic Fiber Placement (AFP) that comprises 3-mm composite threads that are baked into a special wing skin that provides them with the stealth capability. (IAI photo)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has launched a new production line for skins for the F-35 wings. The line was established following Lockheed Martin’s decision to expand the skins’ production and its selection of IAI as the subcontractor responsible for the manufacturing.



IAI board has approved the construction of the new production line in 2015. The 20-year program is expected to yield revenues of hundreds of millions of dollars, with shipments expected from the beginning of 2019. The first shipments will be of some 700 kits with potential for additional orders at a later stage.



The skins will be manufactured by means of innovative technology called Automatic Fiber Placement (AFP) that comprises layers of composite materials. The layers consist of 3-mm threads that become a cohesive unit, thus forming the special wing skin that provides them with the stealth capability.



The establishment of the new production line constitutes a significant improvement of IAI’s automation and robotics capabilities, allowing it to become a key player in the military and commercial aero structures field.



Shlomi Karako, IAI EVP and general manager of the Commercial Aircraft Group, said, “The inauguration of the F-35 wings skin production line is a significant milestone in realizing IAI’s strategy of building advanced capabilities in composite material production. The new production line opens the door for IAI to become a member of an exclusive club of aerospace companies offering this capability. I would like to thank Lockheed Martin for their confidence and the longstanding collaboration that has led to the establishment of the new production line.”



Joshua (Shiki) Shani, CEO of Lockheed Martin Israel, said, “Expanding IAI’s operations to the F-35 program underline the level of trust Lockheed Martin places in the Israeli industry. The precision, technological elements, personnel and the quality of production required for the skins of the F-35’s wings must abide by the highest standards. IAI has proven its capabilities with hundreds of wings so far and we look forward to experiencing the same excellence with the upcoming skins production. This is another stage in the comprehensive production of wings for the F-35 aircrafts.”





Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. is Israel’s largest aerospace and defense company and a globally recognized technology and innovation leader, specializing in developing and manufacturing advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. Since 1953, the company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide including: satellites, missiles, weapon systems and munitions, unmanned and robotic systems, radars, C4ISR and more. IAI also designs and manufactures business jets and aerostructures, performs overhaul and maintenance on commercial aircraft and converts passenger aircraft to refueling and cargo configurations.



Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. This year the company received three Edison Awards for ground-breaking innovations in autonomy, satellite technology and directed energy.



