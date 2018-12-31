State Trials of Russia’s Armata Tank to Begin in 2019

(Source: TASS; published Dec 31, 2018)

Russia has only produced a handful of T-14 Armata tanks so far (only the first five tanks in this photo are T-14s), confirming rumors of design flaws and malfunctions, but this year’s user trials should settle the vehicle’s future. (TASS photo)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s T-14 tank based on the Armata platform will undergo state trials in the Defense Ministry’s scientific and research institutions next year, the ministry’s press service said on Monday.



"The T-14 tank, which has been created on the universal Armata platform and developed for the Ground Forces, is completing the manufacturer’s trials. The fighting vehicle in 2019 will start undergoing state trials in the Russian Defense Ministry’s scientific and research institutions," the ministry said.



The T-14 is the world’s only post-war third-generation tank. Armata is Russia’s development, which has no counterparts in the world.



Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said the Defense Ministry had signed a contract with Uralvagonzavod for the delivery of 132 T-14 tanks and T-15 infantry fighting vehicles based on the Armata combat platform. The supplies are due to be completed by 2021.



The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at the Victory Day parade on Red Square on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.



