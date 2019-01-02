Missile Defence System

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2019)

A contract has been signed on 05 October 2018 for delivery of S-400 system from Russia. The deliveries will commence from October 2020 and will be completed by April 2023.



The system will provide a very capable air defence coverage to Vulnerable Areas/ Vulnerable Points (VAs/VPs).



Government is aware of all developments that may impact procurement of defence equipment and it takes sovereign decision based on threat perception, operational and technological aspects to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness to meet the entire spectrum of security challenges.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Kesineni Nani and Shri R. Dhruva Narayana in Lok Sabha today.



