Taiwan Indigenous Defense Submarine Project Nears Construction Phase (excerpt)

(Source: Taiwan News; posted Dec 27, 2018)

By Duncan DeAeth

TAIPEI --- During a budget review session at the Legislative Yuan this week, the Committee of Foreign Affairs and National Defense discussed the indigenous defense submarine program with officials from the Ministry of National Defense (MND).The director of the Naval Shipbuilding Development Center, Rear Adm. Shao Wei-yang, revealed in his statements that the MND has already obtained the primary and secondary equipment marketing licenses which are necessary to begin construction on the indigenous Taiwan submarine program.According to a report from Liberty Times, the MND is planning to present the results of a classified report on the project in March of next year, and will seek legislative approval to begin construction on a prototype model sub in cooperation with the Taiwan Shipbuilding Corporation (CSBC), the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, and international partners.Navy Chief of Staff, Lee Chung-hsiao, stated before the Legislative Yuan that nearly 15 European and North American manufacturers were interested in participating in the Taiwan’s domestic submarine manufacturing project. (end of excerpt)-ends-