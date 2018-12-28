Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 27, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $712,482,210 for cost-plus-incentive fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2474 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II Technology Refresh 3 (TR3) System.



Efforts include the design of the TR3 System through full flightworthy certification, production readiness review, and fleet release to support low-rate initial production Lot 15 aircraft.



Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant (non-U.S. DoD) funding in the amount of $207,144,167 will be obligated at time of award, $13,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This delivery order combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($27,046,506; 32 percent); Navy ($24,500,000; 29 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($32,506,142; 39 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



(ends)



Lockheed's $712 million F-35 Upgrade Drives Priciest Fighter's Cost Further Toward Half A Trillion Dollars (excerpt)

(Source: Washington Examiner; posted Dec 28, 2018)

by James Langford