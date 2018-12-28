Pentagon Contract Announcement
(Source: U.S. Department of Defense; issued Dec. 27, 2018)
Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $712,482,210 for cost-plus-incentive fee, firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001919F2474 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the development of advanced hardware in support of the F-35 Lightning II Technology Refresh 3 (TR3) System.
Efforts include the design of the TR3 System through full flightworthy certification, production readiness review, and fleet release to support low-rate initial production Lot 15 aircraft.
Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy and Marine Corps); and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant (non-U.S. DoD) funding in the amount of $207,144,167 will be obligated at time of award, $13,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.
This delivery order combines purchases for the Marine Corps ($27,046,506; 32 percent); Navy ($24,500,000; 29 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($32,506,142; 39 percent).
The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.
(ends)
Lockheed's $712 million F-35 Upgrade Drives Priciest Fighter's Cost Further Toward Half A Trillion Dollars (excerpt)
(Source: Washington Examiner; posted Dec 28, 2018)
by James Langford
Lockheed Martin won a $712.8 million order to design and test updated technology including cockpit displays for the F-35 fighter jet, already the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history.
Improvements made in the so-called TR-3, or Technical Refresh-3, upgrade will appear on jets scheduled for delivery in 2023, the Bethesda, Md.-based company said Friday. They're designed to provide a government-owned interface into the F-35's "inner guts," which can then be modified at the military's discretion, Vice Adm. Matt Winter, the head of the program, told the House Armed Services Committee earlier this year.
Lockheed selected Harris Corp. to handle a key piece of the work, modifications of the integrated core processor that serves as the stealth fighter's brains, in September. The processor handles data for communications, sensors, electronic warfare, guidance and control, cockpit and helmet displays. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Washington Examiner website.
-ends-