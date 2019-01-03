Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary Awarded a Contract to Deliver the Two Color Laser System to Raytheon

(Source: Elbit Systems Ltd.; issued Jan 03, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, was awarded a contract by Raytheon Company to provide the Two-Color Laser System (TCLS) for the Multi-Spectral Targeting System. The initial contract is in an amount not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed during 2019.



TCLS is a production component within the electro-optical surveillance system for multiple military airborne platforms, including the next-generation targeting systems onboard unmanned aerial vehicles.



Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: "The Two Color Laser System provides increased targeting accuracy and flexibility, minimizing the potential for collateral damage. These attributes are key to U.S. warfighters who depend on these systems for a successful mission."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios and cyber-based systems.



