In 2019 Russian Aerospace Forces Receives More Than 100 Aircraft

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 02, 2019)

In 2019, one of the main tasks to be accomplished by the Air force of the Aerospace forces will be: preparation and participation of crews in Tsentr 2019 strategic exercise, conduction of the all-army and international stages of the Aviadarts 2019 contest, crews' training for the combat use firing at land and air targets, air-to-air refuelling (AAR), conduction of tactical training, command post exercises, participation in Army 2019 International Military and Technical Forum, international aircraft showrooms and exhibitions, and other events.



In 2019 Russian Aerospace Forces will receive more than 100 aircraft. Thus, the part of modern weapons and equipment of the Air Force will be increased to 65%.



At the end of 2018, more than 100 pieces of aviation equipment were delivered to the Air Forces of the Aerospace Forces, including Su-35S and Su-30SM multi-role fighters, Su-34 bombers that first entered the Central Military District air regiment in Ural, Ka-52 attack helicopters, Mi-8 transport combat helicopters of various modifications, Yak-130 combat training aircraft and many other types. In 2018, a plan for flight was fully implemented, the total flight time increased by more than 6,000 hours compared to 2017. The average flight time for each pilot is more than 100 hours.



