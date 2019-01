FMV and BAE Sign Agreement for 40mm MK4 Piece

(Source: Swedish Defence Materiel Agency, FMV; issued Jan 02, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

On Friday, December 21, FMV and BAE Systems Bofors AB signed an agreement to acquire two new 40mm MK 4 pieces for the Navy. These will be delivered in 2020 and integrated in accordance with the Swedish Armed Forces decision.



Today, there is a 40mm MK2 on the mine clearance vessels Koster and on HMS Carlskrona. 40mm pieces are used as general-purpose weapons to combat both air and surface targets, but can also be used against coastal ground targets.



