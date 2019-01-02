Defence Minister Signs £250M Aircraft Deal, Sustaining 450 Jobs

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 03, 2019)

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew has announced the MOD has signed a £250 million deal to support the RAF’s intelligence-gathering Shadow aircraft fleet.



Shadow is a highly capable intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft which performs crucial intelligence-gathering on operations all over the world.



Shadow, flown by 14 Squadron RAF, has been on operations above battlefields including Iraq and Afghanistan.



The newly-signed contract with Raytheon will sustain 200 jobs at the company’s facilities in Broughton, North Wales and hundreds more across the UK supply chain.



Services will also be established at RAF Waddington, the home of the RAF’s ISTAR fleet, to ensure aircraft availability under the new contract.



Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said: “This £250 million investment will ensure the UK retains its position as a global leader in battlefield intelligence gathering for UK troops and our NATO allies. It is also great news for the economy through the safeguarding of 450 skilled jobs across the country, including 200 in North Wales, confirming the region as a UK centre of excellence for air support.”



The support contract will provide maintenance, airworthiness, design and supplier management services as well as modification and integration work which will allow Shadow to be upgraded in the future.



DE&S Chief Executive Officer Sir Simon Bollom said: “DE&S is proud to continue to work with our partners across industry to deliver world-class support to the RAF’s Shadow fleet. The continuing investment in support safeguards jobs and expertise which will provide safe and available aircraft in support of UK troops.”



Under commitments laid out in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review, the UK is bringing a total of eight Shadow aircraft into RAF service.



Air ISTAR Programme Director, Group Captain Shaun Gee: “This contract award marks a key milestone in cementing the excellent partnership between the MOD with RSL(UK). It delivers vital ongoing support to operations and, crucially, enables future, rapid development of the SHADOW Platform which will ensure the capability remains at the cutting edge of technology providing a world-class tactical ISR capability for the UK.”



(ends)



Raytheon UK to Secure Hundreds of Aerospace Jobs in Support of Royal Air Force Shadow Aircraft Fleet

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan 02, 2019)

LONDON --- Raytheon UK today signed a £250 million contract with the Ministry of Defence to provide 11 years of support and sustainment services to the Royal Air Force's Shadow aircraft fleet.



The contract supports Shadow aircraft maintenance, airworthiness management, design organisation and supply chain support. When work begins in April 2019, 200 full-time jobs will be secured at Raytheon's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance hub in North Wales, with an additional 250 sustained within the UK supply chain.



"We are safeguarding and creating skilled aerospace jobs in the UK and strengthening the local economy," said Richard Daniel, chief executive and managing director of Raytheon UK. "Our work in advanced defence and security systems, cyber protection and skilled training ensures our armed forces have the technology they need to keep the UK safe and secure."



Raytheon UK will also support aircraft modification design and integration under the contract, which serves as an enabling agreement to upgrade the aircraft to the Mk2 version.



"We are creating the world's leading hub for advanced ISR platforms in Broughton," said Roland Howell, managing director of airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at Raytheon UK. "We will work with Team Shadow to make sure we deliver the tactical ISR capability needed for UK defence."



By transitioning integrated support services to Raytheon UK's facilities, availability-focused services will be embedded at RAF Waddington. Capability and upgrade services will be included at Broughton, North Wales.



Raytheon UK will collaborate with the MOD Defence Equipment and Support Fixed Wing Manned Airborne Surveillance delivery team on availability support, modifications and capability upgrades to the fleet.



With facilities in Broughton, Waddington, Glenrothes, Harlow, Gloucester and Manchester, Raytheon UK is invested in the British workforce and the development of UK technology. Across the country the company employs 1,700 people and supports 8,000 jobs. As a prime contractor and major supplier to the U.K. Ministry of Defence, Raytheon continues to invest in research & development, supporting innovation and technological advances across the country. In 2017, Raytheon UK generated more than £700m for UK GDP and £461 million in sales.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.



