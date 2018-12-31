Kongsberg Awarded CROWS Contracts Valued 805 MNOK

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has received a number of contracts in December worth 805 MNOK.



This is in accordance with the CROWS IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) frame contract with the US Army announced September 14, 2018.



The contract also includes the Low Profile CROWS configuration, spare parts, and repair and reset of already delivered equipment totaling 620 MNOK.





With nearly 20,000 systems sold, Kongsberg is the world-leading provider of remote weapon stations.



