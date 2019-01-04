SALIS Renews Antonov Airlift Operations Contract

(Source: Antonov Company; issued Jan 04, 2019)

A new contract on strategic airlift operations within SALIS program by ANTONOV Company’s airplanes has been concluded for the next three years.



The airplanes of Antonov Airlines, airlift subdivision of ANTONOV Company, will continue strategic airlift operations within SALIS (Strategic Airlift Interim Solution) program. The [corresponding] contract has been concluded for the next three years – until December 31, 2021.



Since January 1, 2019, ANTONOV Company will have been providing two AN-124-100s on a constant basis to perform airlift missions in the interests of countries participating in SALIS program in accordance with the contractual obligations.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: SALIS (Strategic Airlift International Solution) is a multinational consortium of 10 countries that charters Antonov AN-124-100 aircraft in support of NATO and European Union operations.)



-ends-

