Second GlobalEye Takes to the Sky

(Source: Saab; issued Jan. 03, 2019)

GlobalEye is further development of the Erieye airborne early warning system mounted on a Bombardier Global 6000 business jet; the second aircraft is seen here taking off on its maiden flight on Jan. 3. (Saab photo)

Saab completed a successful first flight with the second GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft on 3 January.



The second GlobalEye aircraft took off for the first time at 11.00 am on 3 January from Saab’s airfield in Linköping. GlobalEye, which is based on a modified Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft with a suite of advanced sensors including the Erieye ER airborne radar, undertook a test flight collecting flight-test data. The flight duration was 2 hours 54 minutes.



“Today’s successful first flight is another major step for GlobalEye. We received the initial contract in late 2015, completed the maiden flight with the first aircraft in March 2018 and now we have the second aircraft in the air just over nine months later. This is the kind of efficiency that signifies Saab”, says Anders Carp, Head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



GlobalEye brings extended detection range, endurance and the ability to perform multiple roles, including tasks such as search and rescue, border surveillance and military operations. The launch customer for GlobalEye is United Arab Emirates, where the solution is known as the Swing Role Surveillance System (SRSS).





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defense and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

