The Armament and Experimentation Logistics Center and Wing 11 Take Part in the nEUROn Testing Campaign

(Source: Spanish Air Force; issued Dec 28, 2018)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Neuron project designed and developed an unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) technology demonstrator to evaluate the potential of this category of aerial asset; it was manufactured by a European industry team led by Dassault Aviation. (DA photo)

A detachment from the Logistics Center of Armament and Experimentation (CLAEX), with two aircraft and the support of maintenance personnel of Wing 11, has moved to Istres air base, France, where it has participated in a campaign of in-flight trials with the nEUROn unmanned air combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) demonstrator.



The development of the nEUROn demonstrator is the result of a European initiative by a consortium led by the French company Dassault Aviation, with the technological contribution of the industrial partners of the different countries involved (for Spain, the former EADS-CASA, now Airbus Spain).



The participation in the aforementioned test campaign is due to an invitation by the French Directorate-General of Armaments (DGA), so that Spain took part with a air combat assets belonging to her Air Force.



The aim of the trials was to evaluate the detectability of a stealth UCAV with the panoply of sensors available on the Eurofighter aircraft: air-to-air radar, IRST (Infrared Search and Track) and IRIS-T missile.



It must be taken into account that nEUROn was designed as a stealth aircraft, with very low radar and infrared signatures; hence the interest of facing off this system with radars and other aerial sensors available on combat aircraft.



