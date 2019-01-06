Pakistani Army Inducts Locally Developed Rocket in Artillery Corps

(Source: Xinhua; issued Jan 06, 2019)

ISLAMABAD --- The Pakistani army has inducted a locally manufactured rocket in the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its corps of artillery, which has a range of 100 kilometers, the military said on Friday.



The A-100 Rocket has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, an army statement said.



"With over 100 kilometers range the Rocket is highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy's mobilization and assembly," the statement from the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said.



Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the induction of the rocket at a ceremony. He said that the rocket "shall augment the existing conventional fire power capabilities of the Pakistan Army."



