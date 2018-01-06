Elbit Systems Awarded a $333 Million Contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to Supply Ammunitions

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Jan 06, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract by the Directorate of Production and Procurement of the Israeli Ministry of Defense valued at approximately $333 Million (NIS 1.25 Billion) for the supply of ammunitions to the Israeli Defense Forces.



This five-year contract, the work on which will commence in 2026, will be a continuation of a multi-year contract entered to with the IMOD.





