Reply to LHZB's Query on Rejection of Proposal for RSAF Fighter Training Detachment in Ohakea, New Zealand

(Source: Singapore Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 07, 2019)

Singapore and New Zealand are close defence partners, and share a long history of operational and training cooperation. The Singapore Ministry of Defence and the Republic of Singapore Air Force appreciate New Zealand's support in assessing the feasibility of a long-term fighter training detachment in Ohakea.



Both sides have mutually concluded that the proposal will not proceed.



Singapore and New Zealand will continue to look for new opportunities to cooperate on defence and security activities.



