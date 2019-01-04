The biggest jet engines ever seen are now hanging from the longest wings on any Boeing plane.
Ahead of the new 777X jet’s rollout next month, Boeing offered a first look at these jaw-dropping GE-9X engines inside its Everett assembly plant.
The engine, featuring a huge front fan with 16 carbon composite blades, each twisted into a thin, aerodynamically curved shape, is encased in a carbon composite pod, or nacelle, that gives it a diameter of 184 inches at the widest point.
The fuselage of a single-aisle Boeing 737 that you might fly on a typical domestic flight would fit comfortably within those outer nacelle dimensions.
The engine is the product of an investment of more than $2 billion by General Electric. It was assembled in Durham, N.C., and Peebles, Ohio, from parts built all over the U.S., Europe and Japan. The GE-9X is an evolution of the GE-90 engine, of which more than 2,600 have been delivered. That engine has exclusively powered Boeing’s 777-300ER since it entered service with British Airways in November 1995.
With a maximum engine pod diameter of 166 inches, the GE-90 was previously the world’s biggest jet engine but is now overshadowed by this gigantic GE-9X variant. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on Seattle Times website.
-ends-