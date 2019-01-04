This Is What Color Night Vision Looks Like and It Stands to Be A Game Changer (excerpt)

(Source: The Drive; posted Jan 04, 2019)

By Joseph Trevithick and Tyler Rogoway

There is absolutely no debate that increasingly compact night vision optics and cameras have fundamentally changed the nature of warfare, as well as law enforcement and a host of other activities. But as revolutionary as these systems have been, they have historically been limited to producing monochrome imagery that can make it difficult to determine many important details at even modest ranges.In recent years, however, there have been significant developments in technology that makes it possible to see in the dark and in full color, making it easier to quickly identify items of interest and drastically increasing a user's overall situational awareness.For decades now, there has been steady research and development into what is commonly described as “color night vision.” In the past 10 years, a number of different manufacturers have begun to sell more practical systems on the commercial market and the technology is already in use in military and security applications, among others.Las Vegas-headquartered SPI Corporation’s X27 Osprey full motion video camera is a great example of how far the technology has come, providing impressive color imagery in very low-light-level conditions. It’s hard to believe that the videos below were shot at midnight in their respective locations. (end of excerpt)-ends-