SCAC Did Not Receive Any Feedback from the USA Upon Its Request for SSJ100 Export to Iran

(Source: Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co.; issued Jan 06, 2018)

The SSJ100 manufacturer JSC "Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company" did not receive any feedback from the USA as far as the request for the aircraft export delivery to Iran is concerned.



The quantity of American components in current SSJ100 version surpasses 10% so according to the prescribed procedure SCAC proceeded with the application in 2017 and sent the request to the Office of Foreign Assets Contorl (OFAC). By the end of 2018 the company received neither positive nor negative feedback.



However, as part of the import substitution program SCAC continues to reduce the number of foreign components and is currently working at the new SSJ100 modification. The operational costs of that new aircraft modification are to be lowered substantially. Besides, the program efficiency is planned to be increased via repricing of a number of components. And the deliveries of the new aircraft are not supposed to be formally agreed upon by third parties.



Superjet 100 (SSJ100) is a new-generation Russian commercial jet developed and produced by SCAC. SSJ100 was designed with the latest technologies, ensuring operational efficiency and a high level of passenger comfort. The SSJ100 can be operated on both short and medium distance routes. SCAC manufactures the commercial airliners SSJ100, a version of the Business Jet (SBJ) and special-purpose aircraft. The SSJ100 commercial operation started in 2011.





Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company was founded in 2000 in order to create and develop new models of commercial aircraft. Today, the company's main project is design and development of Superjet 100. Principal directions of the company's activity are development, production, sales and maintenance support of Superjet 100 aircraft. The company is head-quartered in Moscow and the aircraft are assembled in the company's branch in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.



-ends-

