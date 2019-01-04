Croatia Sets Israel Deadline Over F-16 Delivery

(Source: Croatian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 04, 2019)

The Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Croatia has given the State of Israel a deadline on its capability to deliver the aircraft offered at the international tender and chosen by the Republic of Croatia in a transparent procedure by 11 January 2019.



The State of Israel is responsible for obtaining the approval from the United States for the supply of the aircraft configured as agreed by the Republic of Croatia. Upon receipt of the official stand from the State of Israel, the Ministry will inform the Croatian public without delay.



In the event that due to disagreement between the State of Israel and the United States the Republic of Croatia does not obtain the aircraft, the Government of the Republic of Croatia will annul the decision on the procurement of the chosen multirole fighter aircraft (dated 29 March 2018).



Croatia has managed the project in a systematic, professional and transparent way, acting in the national interest.



-ends-

