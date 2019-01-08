New Shipyard Tower to Increase Productivity

A new support tower facility recently opened at the Henderson Shipyard in Western Australia will enhance productivity and reduce costs for Navy ships undergoing maintenance and modifications.



Speaking at the opening of the tower, Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Steven Ciobo MP, said the development underscored a continuous improvement initiative by the Warship Asset Management Agreement (WAMA) Alliance.



“These enterprises are providing through-life support to the Government’s previously announced continuous naval shipbuilding program,” he said.



“The WAMA Alliance alone is generating over 1700 continuous jobs and $1.2 billion of service opportunities for small and large businesses over the course of the next five years.”



The new facility is five storeys high and incorporates gangway points in the upper levels to allow access to ships in dry-dock or docking cradles either side of the tower.



The tower also features a number of offices and administration spaces for personnel working on the ships.



Navy’s Anzac Class frigates are currently cycling through the Anzac Class Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP).



The AMCAP aims to remediate obsolescence issues and upgrade critical ship systems.



WAMA is an alliance consisting of the Commonwealth, BAE Systems Australia, Saab Systems and Naval Ship Management.



