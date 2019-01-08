Defence Global Competitiveness Grant

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Jan 08, 2019)

The Liberal National Government is backing Australian defence businesses to become exporters with a new dedicated grants program.



The Defence Global Competitiveness Grant program will support Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to overcome barriers in accessing export opportunities.



The program will provide up to $4.1 million each year to support Australian SMEs as the government works towards making Australia a top-ten global defence exporter.



Grants of up to $150,000 will fund a range of export related activities for SMEs, including seeking international accreditations and procuring capital items.



The new program is a key initiative of the Liberal National Government’s Defence Export Strategy.



The Strategy sets an ambitious and long-term plan to grow Australia’s defence exports to build our defence industry and strengthen Australian Defence Force capability.



The stronger Australia’s defence industry, the more safe and secure the country is.



-ends-

