Order Intake, Deliveries and Backlog In Units As of December 31st, 2018

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Jan 07, 2019)

With a foot in both the military aircraft market with the Rafale and the Mirage, and the business jet market with the Falcon family, Dassault Aviation has managed to weather the aviation industry’s business cycles. (DA photo)

Order intake in units

-- 42 Falcon were ordered in 2018, this number includes the last Falcon 5X cancellations.

In 2017, 38 Falcon were ordered.



-- 12 Rafale were ordered in 2018 following the entry into force of the option exercised by Qatar as the first down-payment was paid in first half 2018.



Deliveries in units

-- 41 new Falcon were delivered in 2018, consistent with our delivery forecast. 49 Falcon were delivered in 2017.



-- 12 Rafale (9 Export and 3 France) were delivered in 2018, as per our forecast, compared to 9 Rafale (8 Export and 1 France) in 2017.



Furthermore, 2 Navy Rafale retrofitted to the F3 standard were delivered to France in 2018.



Backlog in units

-- As of December 31st, 2018, the backlog includes 101 Rafale (73 Export and 28 France) and 53 Falcon (without any Falcon 5X), compared to 101 Rafale (70 Export and 31 France) and 52 Falcon (including some Falcon 5X) as of December 31st, 2017.



Upcoming financial release

Dassault Aviation Group will release on February 28th, 2019 its full year annual results as well as its deliveries guidance for 2019.



