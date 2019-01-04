F-35 Global Transportation and Distribution and North American Regional Warehouse Assignment Made by DoD

(Source: F-35 Lightning II; issued Jan 04, 2019)

The Department of Defense has assigned F-35 Global Transportation and Distribution (T&D) and North American Regional Warehousing to the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency and U.S. Transportation Command (U.S. TRANSCOM).



This assignment is the next in the series of assignments that have previously designated airframe, propulsion and component repair Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul & Upkeep (MRO&U) providers across the F-35 Global Support Solution’s three region construct. This current assignment was based upon data submitted by F-35 Partners Nations, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers and Department of Defense providers.



The F-35 Joint Program Office evaluated the submissions for best value to determine the final assignment selection. This assignment is an enabler of the F-35 global sustainment strategy and will facilitate the movement of materiel around the world, through a single integrator.



“As the F-35 enterprise continues to expand globally, the Supply Chain required to support and sustain the warfighter’s demands will need to grow as well,” said Vice Adm. Mat Winter, F-35 Program Executive Office. “Our F-35 Global Supply Solution continues to expand in concert with our planned assignments to ensure we have affordable MRO&U capacity to meet the planned F-35 operational delivery time lines.”



The transition to a DLA/TRANSCOM managed Transportation and Distribution network is expected to occur over the next twelve to twenty-four months, as part of the continued advancement of the F-35 Global Support Solution strategy.



-ends-

