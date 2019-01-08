ATR and Aurigny Confirm Order for Three ATR 72-600s

(Source: ATR Consortium; issued Jan 08, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- ATR and Aurigny today confirm the acquisition of three ATR 72-600 aircraft, following approval from the States of Guernsey and after the initial signature of a Letter of Intention at the Farnborough Airshow, in July 2018.



The first aircraft will be delivered in August 2019 and all three will be equipped with the new ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS), with Aurigny the launch customer for this cutting-edge technology.



ClearVision uses an external camera to display an augmented outside-view in real-time to a head-mounted visor, worn by the pilot with the EVS improving significantly the pilot’s vision. This is a major change for Aurigny’s crew as Guernsey’s location in the English Channel, see its flight operations regularly affected by fog, leading to disruptions for passengers. A study showed that an ATR equipped with the ClearVision EVS could have saved 50% of the disrupted landings in Guernsey, over the period of a year. ClearVision will also enhance operations into other destinations served by Aurigny.



ClearVision is an option on ATR’s latest avionics suite, Standard 3, which delivers important operational improvements and a first in commercial aviation. In addition to the EVS selected by Aurigny, ClearVision also offers a Synthetic Vision System (SVS) that provides the pilot’s Head-Up Display with digital images of terrain and obstacles, from an extensive database. Operators can also opt for a Combined Vision System (CVS), combining the EVS and SVS, and offering pilots the best possible vision and situational awareness.



Mark Darby CEO of Aurigny said: “The opportunity to modernise our fleet, allowing us to offer our customers the very latest standards of comfort whilst introducing technology that will minimise disruption to their travel, makes perfect sense. Aurigny plays a key role in assuring vital connectivity between Guernsey and the UK and Europe. These new aircraft are going to make a significant difference both to our flight operations and to the people of Guernsey.”



Stefano Bortoli CEO of ATR said: “ATR’s aim is always to develop solutions that will have genuine impact for our operators and also on the travel experience of their passengers. Aurigny’s new ATRs, equipped with ClearVision will reduce delays and cancellations for its passengers. To have Aurigny as the launch customer for this technology is the perfect seal of approval for its effectiveness. We are proud that our latest-generation ATRs equipped with this cutting-edge solution will provide improved connectivity for the people of Guernsey.”



Regional connectivity supports local economies, with a 10% increase in flights generating a 5% rise in tourism, an increase of 6% in local GDP and 8% more Foreign Direct Investment. With a fuel burn advantage of 80% compared to regional jets, ATR -600 series aircraft represent the most efficient way of supplying these essential links.





As Guernsey’s airline, Aurigny is proud to offer a wide range of services and lifeline links to the Bailiwick and its visitors. Established 50 years ago, Aurigny have had the privilege of serving more than 16 million customers over this time, and currently operate more than 15,000 flights a year, to 14 destinations. Aurigny is owned by the States of Guernsey and their network includes services to Guernsey, Alderney, and destinations across the UK and in Europe.



European turboprop manufacturer ATR is the world leader in the regional aviation market. ATR designs, manufactures and delivers modern regional aircraft, with a customer base fleet encompassing some 200 airlines in nearly 100 countries. ATR is an equal partnership between leading aerospace firms Airbus and Leonardo and benefits from a large global customer support network allowing it to deliver innovative services and solutions to its clients and operators all over the world.



-ends-

