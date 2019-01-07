Navy Throws Veil of Secrecy over New Unmanned Warship (excerpt)

(Source: National Defense Magazine; posted Jan 07, 2019)

By Mandy Mayfield

The status of the Navy’s first unmanned warship, known as the Sea Hunter, is now classified information, a service official told National Defense Jan. 4.The Sea Hunter, at 132-feet long and 140 tons, is categorized as a “medium displacement unmanned surface vehicle.”The ship was transitioned from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, better known as DARPA, to the Office of Naval Research in February 2018.The first prototype of the Sea Hunter was tested outside of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in November 2018, according to a Stars and Stripes report.The demonstrations were intended to test the ship’s endurance, range capabilities and establish “operator trust in safe reliable operations via rigorous at-sea testing, modeling and simulation,” Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman, a U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesperson said in a statement, according to the outlet.Following a recent inquiry from National Defense about the platform, Bob Freeman, an ONR spokesman, said the vessel’s status has now been given a classified designation and declined to comment further. (end of excerpt)-ends-