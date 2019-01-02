BAE Systems to Modernize USS Shoup Under $78 Million Contract

BAE Systems has received a $78.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the maintenance and modernization of USS Shoup (DDG 86), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer (DDG).



The value of the competitively awarded contract could reach $87.6 million (Emphasis added—Ed.) if all options are exercised.



“The Shoup availability is a large, complex repair job,” said David M. Thomas Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ San Diego Ship Repair. “Our team is experienced with the DDG class and ready to get to work to ready the Shoup for service in the fleet for many years to come.”



Under the depot maintenance availability contract awarded, BAE Systems will dry-dock the ship, perform underwater hull preservation work, upgrade the ship’s Aegis combat system and its command and control equipment, and rehabilitate crew habitability spaces. The work is expected to begin in March 2019 and be completed in May 2020.



The USS Shoup is the 36th ship in the Arleigh Burke class and was commissioned in June 2002. The ship is named in honor of Medal of Honor recipient and former Commandant of the Marine Corps General David M. Shoup.





