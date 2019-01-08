Ratnik 3rd Generation to be Integrated with Robotic Systems and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 08, 2019)

The Ratnik advanced gear of the 3rd generation is to integrated with portable robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles to provide ground forces with more information on the battlefield. Complexes under development will be made up ultralight and durable materials. Besides, exoskeletons introduced into equipment sets will increase physical capabilities of the military.



In addition, an electronic module has already been developed and manufactured for assessing the functional state of a serviceman. This module can monitor human physiological parameters: heart rate and respiration, pulse characteristics of the vascular system, blood pressure, etc. In the near future it will be tested in the Land Forces.



Units equipped with 3rd generation combat equipment will have independence, autonomy and self-sufficiency to perform various combat tasks, including integration into reconnaissance and fire complexes.



Ratnik is the Russian military equipment also referred to as "a set for soldiers of the future". "Warrior" is part of the comprehensive project aimed to improve the quality of an individual soldier on the battlefield by using the latest scientific advances in navigation, night vision systems, monitoring the psycho-physiological state of the soldier, using new materials in the manufacture of armor and clothing fabrics. The system is made up of modern means of protection.



-ends-

