Ceremonial Signing of the Contract for Eight H225M Helicopters for the Air Force and Nine Bell-412EPI Helicopters for the Army

(Source: PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI); issued Jan 09, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

BANDUNG, Indonesia --- Ceremonial signing of the contract for eight H225M helicopters for the Air Force and nine Bell-412EPI Helicopters for the Army today.The contract was signed by PTDI's Commercial Director, Irzal Rinaldi, and Head of the Defense Facility Agency (Kabaranahan) of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Rear Admiral TNI Agus Setiadji."Hopefully this contract can support the progress of the domestic defense industry, this is also a form of PTDI's commitment to meet the needs of the main tasks and functions of the Air Force and the Army," said Elfien Goentoro, President Director of PTDI.-ends-