The contract was signed by PTDI's Commercial Director, Irzal Rinaldi, and Head of the Defense Facility Agency (Kabaranahan) of the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Rear Admiral TNI Agus Setiadji.
Seremonial Penandatanganan Kontrak 8 unit Helikopter H225M untuk TNI Angkatan Udara dan 9 unit Helikopter Bell-412EPI untuk TNI Angkatan Darat.— Dirgantara Indonesia (@officialptdi) January 9, 2019
"Hopefully this contract can support the progress of the domestic defense industry, this is also a form of PTDI's commitment to meet the needs of the main tasks and functions of the Air Force and the Army," said Elfien Goentoro, President Director of PTDI.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Airbus Helicopters has confirmed that the contract was signed by PTDI as prime contractor, and that the eight H225M helicopters will be produced in France and shipped to Indonesia for customization before delivery to the customer.
The Indonesian Air Force has already ordered six H225Ms, some of which have already been shipped and are in service.
This latest order follows larger orders awarded by Kuwait in August for 30 H225Ms and by Hungary for 16 H225Ms, and brings to 54 the number of high-margin H225Ms ordered in the past six months.
PTDI is a long-standing Airbus partner, and are working together on 11 different helicopter types, namely the H225M, H215M, AS565 MBe Panther, AS365 N3+, H135, the Fennec (AS550, AS555 and AS350), as well as the legacy platforms NAS330, NSP332 and NBO-105.
These helicopters are in service with the Indonesian Presidential fleet, the Indonesian air force, army, navy, police forces, Basarnas and the STPI training centre.)
