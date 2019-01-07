Domestic Software to Give Turkey Full Control Over Missile Systems Purchased from Abroad (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; published Jan 07, 2019)

By Nur Özkan Erbay





With the goal of expanding its missile system capacity, Turkey aimed to meet its needs by purchasing Russia's S-400 system because the country's NATO ally, the U.S., failed to provide the Patriot system. However, Turkey's decision to buy the Russian-developed system caused tension with the U.S., which even went as far as blocking the delivery of F-35 jets to Turkey.



"The arguments over the coexistence of F-35 jets and the S-400 missile system in the same military inventory have not been substantiated. Turkey has taken some precautions to develop its own stand-alone systems and still continues to work with EUROSAM.



“We have called upon our U.S. partners to elaborate on their arguments, but so far have received no compelling answers. Therefore, we have invited them to Ankara to negotiate the process," Defense Industry President İsmail Demir said yesterday at a meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara. “The U.S. delegation will visit Ankara in the upcoming days," Demir said.



Turkey had been trying to purchase the air defense system from the U.S. for some time but was never able to get a commitment from Washington when it was needed most. As the U.S. failed to meet the defense needs of Turkey and risked losing its NATO ally, Turkey turned to Russia and decided to purchase Russia's S-400 missile system in 2017, which caused a major political impasse between the two countries.



Stand-alone software systems to be deployed on the S-400s enable Turkey to navigate and differentiate friend/enemy targets while the systems operate fully under the country's control.



"We agreed with Russia that it would be national system when we purchased it. So, we think the system is adequate and compatible with other systems," Demir said. (end of excerpt)





Turkey to Listen to US Concerns Over S-400s (excerpt)

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published Jan 08, 2019)

By Serkan Demirtaş