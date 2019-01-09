Innovathon “Dassault Aviation Startup Challenge”

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Jan 09, 2019)

24 hours to design the maintenance of the future for Dassault Aviation, in Bordeaux on February 7 and February 8, 2019.



Dassault Aviation is seeking applications from French startups, in order to find the most innovative predictive maintenance solutions.



All technologies, including Big Data, 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, IOT, VR/AR and Robotics are welcome at the #DAStartupChallenge!



Innovathon participants will be asked to develop solutions for the following challenges:



-- 3D printing: Producing parts and tools on demand, with the help of collaborative platforms

-- Big Data / AI: Facilitating the quick and reliable resolution of complex malfunctions, using Big Data and artificial intelligence

-- Predictive maintenance: Improving our predictive capacities via predictive maintenance and connecting aircraft to the maintenance world

-- Robotics: Facilitating the work of maintenance technicians using robotization and automation of the environment

-- Training: Developing effective training programs that take into account safety and security.



