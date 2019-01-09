Airbus Americas Posts First Manufacturing Jobs for Newest Mobile Assembly Line

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 09, 2019)

Airbus, in conjunction with its hiring partner AIDT, is seeking its first candidates to fill manufacturing positions for its newest assembly line in Mobile, Alabama. The positions are the first wave of production jobs announced for the company’s A220 aircraft assembly line. The open positions include aircraft structure/installation mechanics, installers for aircraft cabin furnishings and aircraft electricians.



Successful candidates for all positions will participate in several weeks of training at AIDT in a combination of classroom and on-the-job training. Some candidates will also have the opportunity for on-the-job training with the company’s manufacturing team in Mirabel, Canada before returning to Mobile. Production on the first aircraft begins in the third quarter of 2019.



Aircraft structure/installation mechanics are responsible for the structural installation of parts and major components in the aircraft. Installers for aircraft cabin furnishings are responsible for installing various cabin amenities into the aircraft including cabin equipment, floor covering, cockpits, cargo and doors.



Aircraft electricians are responsible for the electrical installations, connections, bonding, measuring and troubleshooting within the aircraft. For the first wave of hiring, the company prefers candidates to have at least two years of experience in aerospace/aviation production.



In addition to the positions for the new A220 production facility, Airbus is also hiring for similar production positions in its current A320 production facility. In total, the company expects to hire approximately 600 new employees over the next 18 months.



The A220 production facility will be located at the Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile, Alabama, adjacent to Airbus’ A320 Family production lines and will build aircraft for U.S.-based customers.



The assembly line, which will create more jobs and further strengthen the aerospace industry, is part of Airbus’ strategy to enhance its global competitiveness by meeting the growing needs of its customers in the United States and elsewhere. A220 aircraft assembly is planned to start in 2019.



-ends-

