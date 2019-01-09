Indian-Norwegian Defense and Space Industry Seminar in New Delhi

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued Jan 09, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In connection with Prime Minister Erna Solberg's official visit to India 7 - 8 January, a major business conference was conducted, with about 140 representatives from Norwegian business and industry present in New Dehli.



As part of the program for the business delegation, the Defense and Security Industry (FSi), in collaboration with the Norwegian Industrial Forum for Space Affairs and with the support of the Ministry of Defense and the Embassy in New Dehli, organized a seminar on Indian-Norwegian cooperation in the defense and space industry area.



Secretary of State Tone Skogen held the opening speech at this seminar with about 100 participants. India is facing major investments in the Armed Forces, where the Norwegian defense industry has systems, products and expertise that may be relevant. The country is the world's fourth largest defense market and one of the largest importers of defense materials. The import share amounts to about 60% of the acquisition volume.



In addition to attending the opening of the seminar, Skogen also met with representatives of the Indian Defense Ministry, as well as discussions with representatives of Indian think tanks on the security policy situation in the region.



Several Norwegian companies from the defense and space industry have already established relations with the Indian market. Kongsberg Gruppen, NAMMO, FLIR UAS Norway, Norwegian Special Mission, Sensonor, Galleon Embedded Computing, and the Norwegian Space Center were among the Norwegian participants at this seminar.



-ends-

