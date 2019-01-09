Steady Production in the Near-Term for Saphir Decoy System

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 09, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- The first half of the forecast period should see steady production of MBDA Saphir decoy systems primarily to meet the self-protection needs of Tiger and NH90 helicopters.



The NH90 helicopter is in production for Australia, New Zealand, Oman, and several European nations. By August 2018, prime contractor NH Industries had delivered at least 356 NH90s, against an order book totaling 543 helicopters. That order total includes 28 NH90s for Qatar. The Qatari sale was finalized in August 2018, and includes 16 TTHs and 12 NFHs. Deliveries of the helicopters are scheduled to begin by June 2022 and be completed in 2025.



Meanwhile, production of the Tiger helicopter will proceed over the next 10 years for France, Germany, and Spain. The total French acquisition numbers 71 Tigers.



Prime contractor MBDA is marketing its ELIPS-NH as the next-generation form, fit, and function replacement for the Saphir-M on the NH90. The ELIPS-NH will be part of a midlife NH90 upgrade and is under development.



Much of this forecast for Saphir is linked to the production forecasts for its various platforms, as estimated by Forecast International's Military Aircraft group.



-ends-

