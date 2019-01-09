Indonesia Goes Big with New Helicopter Orders

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 09, 2019)

Indonesia moved forward with an acquisition 17 new-build medium-lift helicopters for its armed forces on January 9, signing the contract with the country’s primary aerospace manufacturer, state-owned PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI).



The helicopters ordered include eight H225M Cougars intended for the Air Force and nine Bell 412EPIs slated for delivery to the Army. Neither the value of the order nor delivery dates was provided.



The eight H225Ms will be produced in France before being shipped to Indonesia for outfitting with mission equipment and customization prior to final handover to the Air Force.



Indonesia’s Air Force, the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Udara (or TNI-AU), previously ordered six H225Ms on March 12, 2012, for use in the combat search-and-rescue (CSAR) role. Three of these are currently in use with the Aviation Squadron 9 based at Suryadarma in Jakarta. Deliveries of the remaining three units are ongoing.



The Indonesian Army (TNI-Angkatan Darat, or TNI-AD) currently fields older Bell 412SP models that date back to the mid-1980s and are used in the utility role, as well as four 412EP (“Enhanced Performance”) models ordered on December 1, 2011. These are assigned to Indonesian Army Aviation wing’s Assault Squadron 21.



The latest order of nine Bell 412EPIs will allow the Army to replace some of the older 412SP units and supplement the four 412EPs.



