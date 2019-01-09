New Anti-Tank Missile System for Airborne Forces to Tested This Year

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2019)

In 2019, the state tests of the newest Kornet-D1 anti-tank missile system, designed to arm artillery units and airborne units, will be held.



Kornet-D1 self-propelled anti-tank missile system, created on the BMD-4M chassis, landed by parachute method, will have unique characteristics in terms of range and shooting accuracy.



Tests of new weapons developed in the interests of anti-tank units of the Airborne Forces artillery will be held at several test ranges of the Russian Defence Ministry.



The anti-tank complex will be one of the first new high-precision designs, created in the interests of the Airborne Forces artillery units, which will significantly increase the firepower of the air assault and parachute parachute units.



(ends)



Russia’s Latest Anti-Tank Missile System to Enter State Trials

(Source: TASS; published Jan 09, 2019)

MOSCOW --- Russia’s latest Kornet-D1 anti-tank missile system designated for the Airborne Force will undergo state trials this year, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.



"In 2019, the latest Kornet-D1 anti-tank missile system designated as armament for artillery and paratroops’ units will undergo state trials before it is accepted for service in the Airborne Force. The self-propelled anti-tank missile system based on the chassis of the BMD-4M airborne assault vehicle that is landed by the parachute method will possess unique capabilities by the range and the accuracy of its fire," the ministry said.



Paratroopers will fire the new precision weapon from the vehicle’s fighting compartment remotely, the ministry stressed.



"The trials of the new weapon developed for anti-tank units of the Airborne Force’s artillery will be held at several ranges of the Russian Defense Ministry. The anti-tank missile system will be among the first most advanced precision weapons developed for the Airborne Force’s artillery formations and will considerably enhance the firepower of airborne assault and parachute units," the ministry said.



-ends-

