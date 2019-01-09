Admiral Kasatonov Frigate Finishes First Stage of Sea Trial in Baltic Sea

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 09, 2019)

Russia’s latest frigate, the Gorshkov-class ship RFS ‘Admiral Kasatonov’, has completed the first stage of her sea trials, which will resume after the Gulf of Finland is freed from ice in the spring. (RUS MoD photo)

Admiral Kasatonov the newest frigate, built for the Russian Navy at the Severnaya Verf enterprise, successfully completed the first stage of factory trials in the Baltic Sea testing grounds and returned to St. Petersburg.



Tests will continue after the improvement of the ice situation in the Gulf of Finland.



Earlier, the crew of the ship underwent comprehensive training at the Joint Training Center of the Navy and was ready to conduct all phases of the test program.



Project 22350 frigates are ships of the far sea zone, carriers of high-precision weapons. They are effectively operated both individually and as part of groups of the Russian Navy.



Frigate is 135m long, 16m wide with displacement of 5,000t. The cruising range is 4,500 nautical miles, endurance is 30 days. The crew is about 200 sailors.



