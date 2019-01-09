Indian Army Adding Anti-Armor Missiles

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 09, 2019)

HYDERABAD -- The Indian Army is adding additional anti-armor missiles to its inventory. These missiles are manufactured in Hyderabad.



Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) won a Rs 760 crores contract for missiles and launchers. Russia is assisting in this work. Although no information is available on the missile BDL will manufacture, the company currently license produces the Russian Konkurs-M, a second generation, mechanized infantry ATGM, to destroy armored vehicle equipped with explosive reactive armor.



BDL is already working on a contract for production of Invar anti-armor missiles for T-90 tanks. This Rs 3,000 crore order was signed in 2013.



-ends-

