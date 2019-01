The Finnish Defence Forces Purchase Pilot Training Services from Patria

(Source: Patria; issued Jan 11, 2019)

Patria and the Finnish Defence Forces have signed an agreement on preliminary and basic pilot training services.



The contract with Patria Aviation Oy covers in addition to pilot training, maintenance of aircraft necessary during training.



The contract is related to the development programme concerning air defence and to the development of pilot training. The training will focus on the Vinka and Grob aircraft used in basic pilot training.



