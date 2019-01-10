Defence Forces to Procure Services for Life Cycle Support

(Source: Finland Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2019)

The Defence Forces’ Logistic Command has received a mandate from Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö to procure services for life cycle support of systems for military aviation, maritime defence as well as for intelligence, surveillance and command and control systems.



The services will be delivered by Patria Aviation Oy. While the overall value of the procurement is about EUR 80.1 million the domestic employment effect will be approximately 500 person-years.



Similar contracts were concluded with Insta Group and Combitech. The overall value of the contracts is about EUR 9.8 million for Insta Group and EUR 5.1 million for Combitech. Both have employment effect of about 50 person-years.



A sufficient industrial capacity will ensure reliable system operability in all readiness conditions.



-ends-

