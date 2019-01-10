Apaches Make Arctic Debut

(Source: British Army; issued Jan 10, 2019)

A British Army Air Corps Apache attack helicopter is loaded on a Royal Air Force C-17 before being flown to Bardufoss, in northern Norway, to participate in Exercise Clockwork. (BA photo)

The British Army’s potent Apache attack helicopters are making their flying debut inside the Arctic Circle.



Facing temperatures dropping to -30C and white-out flying conditions, 656 Squadron 4 Regiment Army Air Corps (4 Regt AAC) is taking part in Exercise Clockwork at Bardufoss in Norway.



4 Regt AAC is part of Attack Helicopter Force, based at Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk, and is in itself part of Joint Helicopter Command, which brings together helicopters from the Royal Navy, Army and RAF.



The Apaches are flying alongside the Wildcat battlefield reconnaissance helicopters of the Commando Helicopter Force, learning how to operate together in some of the harshest weather conditions. Training in the Arctic builds on the Apache’s battle-winning abilities that have already been proved on combat operations in the maritime and desert environments.



A key role for 4 Regt AAC is to maintain a force of Apaches on standby to provide an aviation strike capability to the Royal Marines of 3 Commando Brigade, the British military’s extreme cold weather warfare specialists.



