PARIS --- Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly welcomes the evolution of the "Man-Machine Teaming" project dedicated to artificial intelligence and fighter aircraft: the first 19 projects have just been selected by the DGA and manufacturers Dassault and Thales. This unprecedented project involves multiple actors on the national territory, including SMEs, ETI, startups, laboratories.
The Armed Forces Ministry of the Armies has recently notified the first batch of studies of the Man-Machine Teaming Project (MMT). Under the industrial project management of Dassault Aviation and Thales, MMT is looking into artificial intelligence technologies for the combat aircraft of the future, involving laboratories, innovative SMEs and startups.
Officially launched on March 16, 2018 in the presence of Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, and Joël Barre, Director-General for Armament, the Man-Machine Teaming initiative will unveil a second selection of projects in the spring of 2019.
MMT expects that a quarter of its studies will be entrusted to laboratories, innovative ETI-SMEs and startups specializing in artificial intelligence, robotics and new human / machine interfaces. The aim is to bring out an industrial ecosystem that allows innovations to be detected, evaluated and ultimately integrated into the development of future fighter aircraft as soon as the Rafale's mid-life modernization is completed by 2030.
In April and May 2018, the subjects of study were selected by the armed services, the DGA, Dassault and Thales. These topics are divided into six main themes:
-- Virtual Assistant & Smart Cockpit
-- Man-machine interactions
-- Mission Management
-- Smart sensors
-- Sensor Services
-- Robotic support & maintenance.
They were presented to the industrial ecosystem during a seminar organized in Palaiseau on June 1, 2018. A total of 250 proposals were submitted by the candidates, thereby demonstrating the success of the MMT initiative.
A total of 50 proposals were shortlisted at the end of June, and detailed descriptions were submitted by the selected candidates in mid-July.
These proposals were analyzed by industry and the DGA, and resulted in the selection of a first batch of 19 projects of a duration ranging from 6 to 18 months of work. They will involve 8 ETIs and SMEs, including four startups, as well as 10 laboratories from six different French regions.
List of beneficiaries is available on Click www.defense.gouv.fr/dga.
