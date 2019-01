Defence Forces to Procure Counter-Battery Radars to Develop Capabilities

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 11, 2019)

The Defence Forces’ Logistic Command has received a mandate, on 11.1.2019, from Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö to procure counter-battery radars for the Defence Forces.



The radar systems, training for the systems and spare parts will be ordered from the Israeli company ELTA Systems.



The new systems will provide the Army with capabilities to locate the opponent’s firing units and launch counter-battery activities.



-ends-