Israel Fighter Jet Sale to Croatia Fails After US Objections (excerpt)

(Source: Associated Press; published Jan 11, 2019)

By Darko Bandic

ZAGREB, Croatia --- Israel has failed to overcome U.S. objections to its plan to sell 12 used fighter jets to Croatia and the $500 million deal will likely be canceled, Croatia's defense minister said Thursday.Israel reached a tentative deal with Croatia in March for the sale of the upgraded F-16 Barak fighters, pending U.S. approval that would allow the American-made technology to be purchased by a third party.Croatian Defense Minister Damir Krsticevic said after meeting with Israeli defense officials in Zagreb on Thursday that "despite accepted obligations," Israel failed to obtain the needed consent and his ministry "will propose to the government to make appropriate decisions."He said Croatia will not suffer financial consequences because of the failed deal, which was to be its largest single military purchase since it split from the Yugoslav federation in a bloody war in the 1990s.The deal ran into trouble after Washington said that Israel needed to strip off the upgrades that were added after Israel took delivery of the aircraft from the United States some 30 years ago.The sophisticated electronics and radar systems were crucial in Croatia's decision to buy the F-16s from Israel instead of from the U.S. or Greece, which also bid for the contract. (end of excerpt)-ends-