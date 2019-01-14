Saab Receives RBS 70 NG Order from the Brazilian Army

(Source: Saab; issued Jan 14, 2019)

Saab has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army for deliveries of RBS 70 NG – the latest generation of the RBS 70 man-portable air defence system.



In addition to the RBS 70 NG system, the order also includes training systems, camouflage systems and other associated equipment. This is the Brazilian Army’s first order of the latest RBS 70 NG version and marks a significant upgrade to their air defence capability. Their existing RBS 70 inventory has been in service with the Brazilian Army since 2014. The system had a big role in 2016 as it was a part of the protection of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



“We welcome the Brazilian Army as our latest customer for the RBS 70 NG. We see their decision to continue to select us as clear proof of their confidence in Saab’s state of the art air defence solution. The RBS 70 NG offers a day/night capability, unjammable laser guidance and an automatic target tracker that ensures the missile hits its target,” says Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab business area Dynamics.



The Saab portfolio of short-range ground-based air defence missile systems includes the RBS 70 and the latest version, RBS 70 NG. The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market with more than 1,600 launchers and over 17,000 missiles delivered to nineteen countries.



This order was booked during Q4 2018.





