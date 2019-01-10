Kuwait Launches Investigation into Typhoon and H225M Procurement (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Defence Weekly; published Jan 10, 2019)

By Jeremy Binnie

LONDON –-- Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has decided to set up a committee of inquiry into military procurement contracts signed between 2015–17, the Kuwaiti military General Headquarters (GHQ) announced on 6 January.The statement released by the GHQ said the inquiry would include investigations into possible financial violations in respect of the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighters and Airbus EC725 (H225M) helicopters.The five-member committee includes three from the Ministry of Justice, and representatives from the Military Inspectorate and Military Justice Commission.Airbus announced in August 2016 that Kuwait had ordered 24 H225M helicopters for its air force and another six for its national guard. (end of excerpt)-ends-