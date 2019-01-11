Embraer's Board of Directors Ratifies Approval of the Deal with Boeing

Source: Embraer; issued Jan 11, 2019

SÃO PAULO, Brazil --- Embraer's Board of Directors ratified today its prior approval regarding the strategic partnership with Boeing. Yesterday, the Government of Brazil authorized the transaction that would position both companies to accelerate growth in global aerospace markets.



The closing of the transaction will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Assuming the approvals are received in a timely manner, the transaction is intended to close by the end of 2019.





