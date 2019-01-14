Rafale "F4" Standard Launched

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued Jan 14, 2019)

French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier and Director-General of Armaments (DGA) Joël Barre pose with the €2 billion Rafale F4 development contract in front of several Rafales being assembled for Qatar. (DA photo)

MÉRIGNAC, France --- Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, received the F4-standard development contract for the Rafale combat aircraft today during the visit of the Dassault Aviation Mérignac plant by Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces.



The F4 standard is part of the ongoing process to continuously improve the Rafale in line with technological progress and operating experience feedback. The F4 standard marks a new step coming in the wake of the standards F1 (specific to the first aircraft of the French Navy), F2 (air-to-ground and air-to-air capabilities), F3 and F3R (extended versatility).



In our role as industrial architect, we will be responsible for implementing innovative connectivity solutions to optimize the effectiveness of our aircraft in networked combat (new satellite and intra-patrol links, communication server, software defined radio).



New functions will also be developed to improve the aircraft's capabilities (upgrades to the radar sensors and front sector optronics, helmet-mounted display capabilities), and new weapons will be integrated (Mica NG air-to-air missile and 1,000-kg AASM Air-to-Ground Modular Weapon).



Lastly, with regard to availability, we are working under a through-life support contract which will become more "top-down" under the authority of the aircraft manufacturer. F4 will include a new Prognosis and Diagnostic Aid System introducing predictive maintenance capabilities. Other maintenance optimization features are scheduled, particularly with solutions based on Big Data and artificial intelligence. Lastly, the Rafale will be equipped with a new engine control unit.



"The F4 standard guarantees that Rafale will remain at world-class level so that our combat air forces can carry out all their missions with optimum efficiency, whether in coalition operations or completely independently, as required by the French nuclear deterrent,” stated Eric Trappier. “This new standard also guarantees that Rafale will remain a credible reference on the export market. Lastly, it confirms the continuous improvement approach and helps develop the manufacturers' skills."



Validation of the F4 standard is planned for 2024, with some functions becoming available as of 2022.



Dassault Aviation and the 500 French firms associated with the Rafale program thank the Ministry of the Armed Forces, the Defense procurement agency (DGA), the French Air Force and the French Navy for their confidence.



About the Rafale:

The only totally “omnirole” aircraft in the world, able to operate from a land base or an aircraft carrier, capable of carrying 1.5 times its weight in weapons and fuel, the Rafale has been designed to perform the full spectrum of combat aircraft missions:



-- Interception and air-to-air combat using a 30-mm gun, Mica IR/EM missiles and Meteor missiles.



-- Close air support using a 30-mm gun, GBU laser-guided bombs and AASM GPS-guided bombs.



-- Deep strike using Scalp-Storm Shadow cruise missiles.



-- Maritime strike using the Exocet AM39 Block 2 missile and other air-to-surface weapons.



-- Real-time tactical and strategic reconnaissance using the Areos pod.



-- Buddy-buddy in-flight refueling



-- Nuclear deterrence using the ASMP-A missile.





The Rafale entered service with the French Navy in 2004 and with the French Air Force in 2006, gradually replacing the seven types of previous-generation combat aircraft.



It has proven itself in external operations in various theatres: Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Iraq and Syria. Of the 180 aircraft ordered by France to date, 152 have been delivered. The Rafale fleet currently totals almost 270,000 flight hours, including 40,000 in operations. A total of 96 Rafale aircraft have been ordered by Egypt, Qatar and India.





With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.





(EDITOR’S NOTE/ Although this is not mentioned in Dassault’s announcement, the F4 contract is valued at about 2 billion euros.

While this contract does not include any aircraft production, the final 30 Rafales – due to be ordered in 2023 for delivery in 2027-2030 -- will be delivered in this F4 version.

All Rafales in French service will be gradually upgraded to the same F4 standard.

Dassault is currently delivering Rafale F3-Rs to the French air force and navy, with the first three out of a total of 28 being delivered last year, Armed Forces Minister said in an interview to the Sud-Ouest daily newspaper published today.)



